Súplica del Día 11 del Mes de Ramadán

¡Oh, Dios mío, haz que ame en este (día) la bondad, y haz que aborrezca la corrupción y el pecado. Y prohíbeme en este día Tu cólera y el fuego! Por Tu auxilio, ¡Oh, Auxiliador de quienes te imploran!
اللهمّ حَبّبْ الیّ فیهِ الإحْسانَ وکَرّهْ الیّ فیهِ الفُسوقَ والعِصْیانَ وحَرّمْ علیّ فیهِ السّخَطَ والنّیرانَ بِعَوْنِکَ یا غیاثَ المُسْتغیثین.
al·lâhumma habbib ilâîia fîhil ihsân ua karrih ilâîia fîhil fusûqa ual ‘isiân ua
harrim ‘alaiia fîhi-s sajata uan nîrân bi’aunika iâ giâzal mustagîzîn
